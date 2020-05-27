Sometimes, small business are well served by big banks | READER COMMENTARY

My organization like Paula Fargo’s (“Big banks let small businesses down during coronavirus,” May 22) had numerous problems accessing online applications and filing an application for the Paycheck Protection Plan (PPP) loan. However, we also recognized that all banks were on a steep learning curve throughout the process. By the time we all recognized that many banks were having the same struggles across the board and learning while doing, we had the option to switch to a banking organization that may have learned how to circumvent the challenges and be more successful.