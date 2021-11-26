Small Business Saturday: Shopping local supports charitable efforts, too | READER COMMENTARY

Your online purchase may save you a few dollars and allow you to shop from the comfort of your couch while wearing your pajamas, but what is really happening as a result of your purchase? Your local small business owners are putting that money back into our community every single day. If someone handed you $20 and asked if you would like to give that money to help send a rich guy to space or if you would like to help a local after-school program, make sure someone in our community has a warm coat this winter or help a local crisis center to keep providing services, you know which one you would choose. With nearly every purchase you make, you have the opportunity to make that choice and make a difference when you shop small.