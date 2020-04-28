With loan program, Congress should have defined ‘small’ business more precisely | READER COMMENTARY

The Congress made a mistake in defining small business as those companies with 500 or fewer employees (“Senate approves more funding for PPP, but Maryland restaurant owners say program misses the mark,” April 21). Therefore many smaller companies in great need received little or no funds.
Small business should have been defined in three tranches — 1 to 50 employees, 51 to 250 and 251 to 500. Funds could then have been allocated to each category. In that way, all size companies could have been assured of a share of Paycheck Protection Program funds.
Larry Kamanitz, Baltimore
