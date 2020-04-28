xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement

With loan program, Congress should have defined ‘small’ business more precisely | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Apr 28, 2020 4:26 PM
Ivanka Trump listens during an event about the Paycheck Protection Program used to support small businesses during the coronavirus outbreak, in the East Room of the White House, April 28, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Ivanka Trump listens during an event about the Paycheck Protection Program used to support small businesses during the coronavirus outbreak, in the East Room of the White House, April 28, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)(Evan Vucci/AP)

The Congress made a mistake in defining small business as those companies with 500 or fewer employees (“Senate approves more funding for PPP, but Maryland restaurant owners say program misses the mark,” April 21). Therefore many smaller companies in great need received little or no funds.

Small business should have been defined in three tranches — 1 to 50 employees, 51 to 250 and 251 to 500. Funds could then have been allocated to each category. In that way, all size companies could have been assured of a share of Paycheck Protection Program funds.

Advertisement

Larry Kamanitz, Baltimore

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.

Advertisement

Latest Readers Respond

Advertisement

Most Read on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement