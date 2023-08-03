SBA can provide a lifeline for small businesses like mine | READER COMMENTARY

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Small Business Administration offered various forms of federal aid specifically aimed at helping small firms and their employees survive the economic downturn. File. (Tribune Content Agency) (Evgenia Parajanian // Shutterstock)

Last month, Maryland’s own U.S. Sen. Ben Cardin led a significant bipartisan vote to support small business as chair of the U.S. Senate Small Business and Entrepreneurship Committee. His unwavering commitment to prioritizing small business support and modernizing the Small Business Administration (SBA) has made a significant impact on small business owners like myself (”Cardin the antidote to political cynicism,” May 3).

I am the proud owner of Beck-n-Call Event Services, an event staffing company that has been serving our community since 2007. The challenges of 2020 were devastating for hospitality businesses like mine, and it’s not an exaggeration to say that without the support from the SBA’s Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) programs, we would not have been able to survive.

I want to extend my heartfelt gratitude to Senator Cardin for spearheading these bipartisan efforts that provided a lifeline to countless small businesses. The SBA programs not only helped us stay afloat but also enabled us to retain our talented team and continue serving our loyal clients during the toughest times.

Looking forward, I believe that the SBA has an important role fostering the diverse array of businesses we need for a thriving economy. I urge policymakers to prioritize the development of more opportunities for woman-owned businesses. Embracing diversity in the business landscape can lead to innovative solutions, stronger communities and a more resilient economy.

— Tammie Monaco, Butler

