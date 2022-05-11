Marking Baltimore’s big role in the slave trade | READER COMMENTARY

Joseph S. Donovan sent more than 2,200 enslaved people to New Orleans. He died in 1861 in the same month that the Civil War started, at age 60. His widow, Caroline, continued the operation of a slave jail behind their home at Eutaw and Camden streets until the Civil War. Their family mausoleum is at Green Mount Cemetery in the city. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun). (Amy Davis/Amy Davis)

Bravo to The Baltimore Sun’s Amy Davis and Paul McCardell for the excellent research and reporting on “Seeing the Unseen: A somber tour through one of Baltimore’s ugliest chapters of enslavement” (May 5).

I first read it on Facebook where the article and photographs stirred up a real hornets nest of responses and counter response. Quite a lively conversation ensued about the value and need for this kind of reporting about the facts surrounding the history of slavery in Baltimore.

In a climate where some people bemoan the “erasing of history” when a Confederate monument is moved or taken down, I find significant irony that some people fail to see value in a factual story about what those very same Confederates were fighting to preserve in the first place. And I know some will say, but it wasn’t about slavery, it was about states’ rights — or let’s just move on and get over it. Think about it. You don’t want to touch the monument, you get upset and that’s somehow a bad thing but you don’t really want to know the truth about why the monument was put there in the first place.

You’d prefer to erase that memory, forget those facts, not be reminded of that truth and keep a monument to people who fought to preserve slavery, instead of learning about the slaves themselves.

Good job, Amy and Paul. Keep it up.

— Mike Wicklein, Baltimore

