Important to remember the victims of slavery | READER COMMENTARY

Vendue Warehouse, on South Frederick Street near Water Street, was an auction house that held sales of enslaved people, dry goods, food and liquor. By late 1849, a slave pen run by John N. Denning opened at 18 S. Frederick St., the street to the right in this photo. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun). (Amy Davis / Baltimore Sun)

As I read Amy Davis’ excellent piece in The Baltimore Sun (”Seeing the Unseen: A somber tour through one of Baltimore’s ugliest chapters of enslavement,” May 5), I immediately thought about the enslaved mothers whose children were taken from them — fathers and mothers who were held in slave pens before being sold and shipped south.

The article and photos by Ms. Davis will enlighten those who have no knowledge of the horrors inflicted on Black women, men and children in Baltimore. It is a sordid history that we all need to acknowledge and try to find ways to atone for.

Thank you.

— Susan W. Talbott, Baltimore

