Shouldn’t Washington, D.C., lose its name, too? | READER COMMENTARY

Regarding the recent letter to the editor that appeared in The Baltimore Sun regarding the mania to erase the past by changing names of anything associated with slave ownership, the writer questions whether this trend may apply to Johns Hopkins University’s name since Johns Hopkins owned enslaved people (”When does Hopkins address its own hypocrisy on slavery?” Oct. 24).

Wouldn’t that also apply to everything with the name of Washington, since George Washington was an enslaver?

— Richard T. Webb, Parkton

