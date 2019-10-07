Willard Dixon of Park Heights is right to be skeptical about all the excitement over Pimlico (“An unlikely path to victory for Baltimore and the Preakness,” Oct. 5).
Yes, the redevelopment might benefit the community, but historically that is not what urban renewal and redevelopment projects have done. Instead, they have almost always benefited investors and middle class people, rather than the poorer people who used to live there. As a teenager from East Baltimore summed up, over 10 years ago, “They are pushing us out!”
Nobody with a sense of what is right wants to see that happen yet again. People with a sense of place ought to be able to remain in that place and see it improved. It is up to the politicians who have touted this project as the thing Baltimore needs to turn it into that, keeping in mind that “Baltimore” is not synonymous with their friends and big donors, but with all of us.
Katharine W. Rylaarsdam, Baltimore
