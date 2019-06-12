No lack of reasons to fear single-payer care

Marylanders don’t want government-run single-payer health care because it reduces access to services and eventually limits services available (“Why are we so afraid of single payer in Maryland?” June 10). Why do you think Canadians come to the U.S. for MRIs and CT scans, hip surgeries, etc.? Because they wait months to have them in Canada. In Britain, even if the person can pay for the chemo drugs, the government system can restrict them from receiving treatment.

Services are allowed according to charts, and if you don’t fit within those guidelines, you will be told the procedure is “not appropriate” for you even though your doctor prescribed it. You will be denied service. It is rationing. Even now, if Medicare doesn’t pay for it or pays only a set amount, it affects what your private insurance will pay. Reduced payments lead to less time spent with each patient and more doctors opt out of service.

Do you notice that many of the people who support single-payer health care also support assisted suicide? They go hand-in-hand. The health care system limits your options for treatment and instead offers to provide a prescription drug to end your life as your option. Don’t believe it? It has been documented in Oregon. It happens in the Netherlands and other “civilized countries” with single-payer systems and assisted suicide. It starts with the terminally-ill and works it way to the disabled and handicapped.

So what are we afraid of with a single-payer health care system? Longer wait times for tests and services, denial of services because of age or condition and eventually active euthanasia.

Ella Ennis, Port Republic

Become a subscriber today to support editorial writing like this. Start getting full access to our signature journalism for just 99 cents for the first four weeks.