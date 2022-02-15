Leopold: Reduce legislative gerrymandering with single-member districts | READER COMMENTARY

Three years ago, the U.S. Supreme Court decided in the case of Rucho v. Common Cause, which included Maryland plaintiffs, that partisan redistricting could not be challenged in federal courts, leaving it up to state courts to provide a judicial remedy to partisan gerrymandering. As one of the plaintiffs in the successful, bipartisan lawsuit that overturned Gov. Parris N. Glendening’s unconstitutional redistricting plan in the Maryland Court of Appeals 20 years ago, I know that the Court of Appeals has ample precedent to throw out the 2022 gerrymandered redistricting plan and draw a new map. The court can craft what the legislature failed to provide: a plan with fair and compact districts that respect community boundaries and reject gerrymandered districts that divide communities to advantage politicians, not voters.