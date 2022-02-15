Leopold: Reduce legislative gerrymandering with single-member districts | READER COMMENTARY

Three years ago, the U.S. Supreme Court decided in the case of Rucho v. Common Cause, which included Maryland plaintiffs, that partisan redistricting could not be challenged in federal courts, leaving it up to state courts to provide a judicial remedy to partisan gerrymandering. As one of the plaintiffs in the successful, bipartisan lawsuit that overturned Gov. Parris N. Glendening’s unconstitutional redistricting plan in the Maryland Court of Appeals 20 years ago, I know that the Court of Appeals has ample precedent to throw out the 2022 gerrymandered redistricting plan and draw a new map. The court can craft what the legislature failed to provide: a plan with fair and compact districts that respect community boundaries and reject gerrymandered districts that divide communities to advantage politicians, not voters.
The Court of Appeals stated that the Glendening redistricting plan ignored past court opinions warning against creating too many multi-jurisdictional districts that cross county lines. The same argument is relevant today.
That partisan gerrymandering recurs every 10 years underscores the need for the enactment of pending federal legislation to supplant state-by-state, partisan redistricting with a mandated, nonpartisan system. The current system imperils democracy by discouraging pragmatic moderates in both parties from serving in public office. Until reform occurs at the federal level, and in the absence of an unlikely, state legislative commitment to achieve reform, the only avenue for meaningful change rests with state courts (”Maryland Republican delegates ask state’s highest court to throw out new General Assembly district map,” Feb. 10).
A redrawn map with as many single-member legislative districts as practicable can significantly reduce the costs of campaigning and provide direct voter-to-representative accountability. Additional benefits of single-member districts are their capacity to forestall the dilution of the voting strength of minorities and the elimination of intradistrict rivalry and competition that is sometimes an impediment to constructive legislative action.
Forty years ago, the American Bar Association endorsed single-member districting as “the best and most effective form of representation for state legislatures.” That position is still valid today.
John R. Leopold, Pasadena
The writer, a Republican, served as Anne Arundel County Executive from 2006 to 2013.
