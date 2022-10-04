Single family homes an asset, not a liability | READER COMMENTARY

If you were in my neighborhood 20 years ago, you would have experienced what it was like having the houses broken up and absentee landlords (“A city councilman wants to end single-family zoning in Baltimore. Here’s what that means,” Sept. 23). I lived between two large Victorian houses, one had two apartments, and one had three. The landlord actually lived in Florida. He was never capable of helping restore order if tenants were disrespectful to others, nor did he maintain the physical appearance of the property. The neighborhood had to deal with all the problems this created.

One house at a time, the neighbors encouraged single families into these homes. It took many years to stabilize a base for this neighborhood. Then more families moved in, used our businesses, created new businesses, sent their kids to local schools and promoted a diverse community. We have all races, religions, sexual orientations and family structures. The properties are already priced lower then most, with incentives for first-time city buyers. There are plenty of houses that already have the zoning for one or two or more apartments on every street. Once it’s rezoned, you can’t just simply reverse that, so when an owner decides to move, the zoning sticks.

That property now can be rented entirely with no one at the helm. This is a neighborhood that’s desirable — just the way it is presently. Most houses remain on the market for less than a couple weeks. I would argue that it is affordable housing.

Is that a crime, to have moved this declining neighborhood into a great place to raise a family? We have come along way. The neighbors are invested in living here. I add that we support many group, nursing and other community health needs. Councilman Ryan Dorsey’s proposal would represent a step backward.

— Nancy Broadfoot, Baltimore

