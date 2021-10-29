You can be unmarried and happy - and perpetually second-guessed by relatives | READER COMMENTARY

Charles Blow writes in his recent commentary, “Married people will soon be the minority” (Oct. 22), that marriage as the prevailing ideal is losing its grip. Perhaps in America.
I am from India. I would reply: Not so in India. Many Americans were treated to the Netflix series, “Indian Matchmaking,” wherein the most accomplished and educated women and men sought folks to marry through the arranged marriage process. The matchmaker of the series, Sima Taparia, screened the men and women, took down their requirements for a partner and went on a hunt to find suitable people for them to marry. As far as I know, no one wound up marrying anyone in that series and Sima Taparia’s quest for the perfect partner for the men and women of the series was defeated. But that doesn’t mean Indians don’t value marriage above all else.
I have two children born and brought up in America who are well past what Indians call the “marriageable age” who are unmarried. This sets me up for a lot of solicitous and inquisitive inquiries as well as condemnation from my Indian relatives and friends. As far as my relatives are concerned, I am too Americanized and am derelict in my duty as a parent to get my children married. Yes, for Indians that is a parental duty. Here is a sample of some of the questions I am asked: Are you looking for a suitable match for your children? Don’t you want them to marry? Don’t you want grandchildren? Don’t they want children? They’re getting beyond the marriageable age, doesn’t that worry you?
If I answer all those questions with a “no,” I am regarded as a freak of nature and consigned to the irredeemable dust heap of America’s bad influence on me and my children. If I answer “yes” to any of those questions, I am immediately asked to send my children’s horoscopes to said parties, so that they can find a partner for each, blessed by the stars, always an irrevocable match when the stars align. The request is posed as a matter of utmost urgency because “time is running out for my children.” Some Indian questioners are so intrusive they ask me if my children are unmarried because they are gay, and when I reply they can marry if they are gay, that is room for so much consternation, I come to regret my truthful reply.
I loved Mr. Blow’s commentary. He set me free by writing, “But I am also keenly aware of the nudging of those around who are married or aspire to be and who falsely assume that an eventual marriage is the only way to be truly happy and whole, to have completed the checklist of life. I rebuke all of that.” Although I rebuke all of that, I dare not rebuke them too loudly or emphatically to my relatives in India for fear of earning the unbearable sermons and homilies of Indians firmly married to the idea that marriage is the only salvation for young people and parents should lead them to that salvation.
That said, the author is right that single people, a growing population in America, are unduly punished by the taxman for being single. This has to change and soon. It is a regressive penalty on singles, and if it is being used to encourage marriage, it is failing miserably. Besides, it is not the government’s business to incentivize and reward marriage. Our tax codes should be reformed so our government does not rob from Peter or Mary who are single to give to Paul and Paula who are married.
Usha Nellore, Bel Air
