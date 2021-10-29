You can be unmarried and happy - and perpetually second-guessed by relatives | READER COMMENTARY

If I answer all those questions with a “no,” I am regarded as a freak of nature and consigned to the irredeemable dust heap of America’s bad influence on me and my children. If I answer “yes” to any of those questions, I am immediately asked to send my children’s horoscopes to said parties, so that they can find a partner for each, blessed by the stars, always an irrevocable match when the stars align. The request is posed as a matter of utmost urgency because “time is running out for my children.” Some Indian questioners are so intrusive they ask me if my children are unmarried because they are gay, and when I reply they can marry if they are gay, that is room for so much consternation, I come to regret my truthful reply.