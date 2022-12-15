Arizona’s Sinema should not stay in her Senate post | READER COMMENTARY

U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., center, gestures during a news conference at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. on July 28, 2021. Though elected as a Democrat, Sinema announced Friday, Dec. 9, that she has registered as an independent, but she does not plan to caucus with Republicans, ensuring Democrats will retain their narrow majority in the Senate. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File) (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

Kyrsten Sinema was elected as a Democrat by the citizens of Arizona to serve in the United States Senate. Since she has now chosen to become an independent, she no longer represents the citizens that elected her and the situation should be treated as if she had died in office (”Arizona Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema switches to independent,” Dec. 9).

A new special election should be held to elect a Democratic candidate to serve the final two years of Sinema’s term. Then in 2024, she can run for the Senate seat as an independent against Democratic and Republican candidates. She will then learn whether or not her aspirations as an independent truly match those of the citizens of Arizona.

— Mary Lee Stritch, Abingdon

