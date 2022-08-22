Would Sinclair look to recall Mayor Tucker Carlson? | READER COMMENTARY

The Baltimore Sun article, “Charter amendments financed by Sinclair Broadcast Group chairman could be on Baltimore ballots this fall” (Aug. 17), deserves attention. Why would Sinclair Broadcast Group be interested and concerned to provide more than $385,000 in donations to secure enough signatures to place two initiatives before the voters of Baltimore? One of the initiatives asks, “Should The Baltimore City charter allow for the recall of elected officials?” Additionally, the supporting role of WBFF-TV, also known as Fox45, is of interest. Sinclair has made no secret of its philosophy and beliefs. Fox45 has made no secret of consistently emphasizing news stories that focus upon troubling aspects of life and governance policies in Baltimore.

Possibly, the agenda or intent of the two is endeavoring to impact and influence how Baltimoreans might vote or should vote on the proposed initiatives. Amendment One, thankfully, applies to the right of employees of Sinclair and Fox45 to exercise their free speech and exchange of ideas using free expression. As U.S. Supreme Court Justice William O. Douglas observed years ago, the First Amendment may be the most profoundly significant and consequential section in the Bill of Rights and perhaps, the entire U.S. Constitution. The First Amendment is supposed to protect free speech and the expression and exchange freely of ideas and beliefs. Restricting, censoring and forbidding the exchange of ideas, whether written or spoken, is another matter.

I wonder if Sinclair would support the recall petition if the following individuals were elected officials of Baltimore: Donald. J. Trump, Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity, Laura Ingraham and Dan Cox.

Answer to be determined.

— Paul Bolenbaugh, Baltimore

