A reminder of Baltimore’s connection to England’s new king | READER COMMENTARY

The wedding of Duke of Windsor, Prince Edward and Mrs. Wallis Warfield Simpson was celebrated at the Cande Castle, France on June 3, 1937, near Tour. After the ceremony, the duke and "her grace" agreed with the posing on the castle terrace. Left to right: Mr. Hermann Rogers witness of Mrs. Warfield, duchess, Duke of Windsor, and Major Metcalf, first former king of England's witness. (AP Photo) (AP)

Jacques Kelly reminds us of the Baltimore connections of Wallis Warfield Simpson in his timely article, given the coronation of Charles III (”Mount Vernon once was Duchess of Windsor’s home,” May 6) and the likely closing of the Oldfields School that she attended in her youth. The article is rich in detail and interesting to read.

However, I would take issue with his statement that the Duke and Duchess of Windsor “resided in Paris until World War II, when they fled to the Bahamas.” Actually, it was well known that the Duke was sympathetic to the Nazi regime and may have had considerable connections to it. He did not “flee” to the Bahamas. Rather, he was appointed governor of the Bahamas, reportedly at the urging of Prime Minister Winston Churchill, to keep him from doing harm to his country through his reported Nazi sympathies. It has also been reported that the couple was not particularly happy with this assignment, which could be construed as exile for the duration of the war.

Without the abdication of the British throne by the Duke in order to marry Simpson, there would be no coronation of Charles III. The Duke’s brother became King George VI of England and his daughter, Charles’ mother, subsequently became Queen Elizabeth II.

— Edward Leslie Ansel, Owings Mills

