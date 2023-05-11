Baltimore must be mindful of unsightly signage | READER COMMENTARY

My wife and I recently moved from Baltimore County into Baltimore City, attracted to an area that has a safe community and neighborly feel to it.

We learned recently that the city may allow an enormous sign on the building next door on the corner of University Parkway and North Charles. We may not have chosen this location if it had a commercial and hotel atmosphere.

Advertisement

Baltimore should do all it can to attract new people and not allow for inappropriate zoning decisions that might discourage newcomers or possibly drive residents to abandon the city.

— James Cox, Baltimore

Advertisement

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.