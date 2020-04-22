Hogan’s expressive sign language interpreter deserves a hand or two | READER COMMENTARY

Thank you to reporter Nathan Ruiz for the article about Jim Beldon who does is the sign language interpreter for Gov. Larry Hogan (“‘This is my contribution’: Deaf ASL interpreters ensure Gov. Hogan’s coronavirus briefings are accessible,” April 7).
We watch Mr. Beldon during these news conferences and appreciate the great job he is doing, especially his added expressions. We are so glad that Governor Hogan has Mr. Beldon by his side so that more Marylanders can understand the very important information that the governor is giving us.
Sandi Johnson, Abingdon
