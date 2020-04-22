xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Hogan’s expressive sign language interpreter deserves a hand or two | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Apr 22, 2020 4:42 PM
Interpreters for the deaf and hard of hearing are included in each of Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan's news conferences during the state of emergency due to the coronavirus pandemic. Here it is Jimmy Beldon at the governor's side during a news conference on the State House lawn in Annapolis on Monday, March 30, 2020.
Thank you to reporter Nathan Ruiz for the article about Jim Beldon who does is the sign language interpreter for Gov. Larry Hogan (“‘This is my contribution’: Deaf ASL interpreters ensure Gov. Hogan’s coronavirus briefings are accessible,” April 7).

We watch Mr. Beldon during these news conferences and appreciate the great job he is doing, especially his added expressions. We are so glad that Governor Hogan has Mr. Beldon by his side so that more Marylanders can understand the very important information that the governor is giving us.

Sandi Johnson, Abingdon

