Don’t ignore the pain of sickle cell disease | READER COMMENTARY

A young man who lived across the street from me called me from the emergency room many years ago. He was in agonizing pain, and the doctors and nurses wouldn’t listen to him. I rushed over, held his hand, looked into his yellowed eyes that were begging for relief and went in search of a doctor.

Brian (not his real name) has sickle cell disease. Like most people who suffer with it, he’s Black. And since white people believe Black people experience less pain, according to scientific studies, and young Black men are also more likely to be suspected to be drug abusers, it was no shock that Brian’s health care providers had no sense of urgency to prescribe appropriate pain medications for him. Like about half of all those fighting this disease that causes chronic and unpredictable pain episodes, high rates of stroke and kidney disease, and a wealth of other health complications such as vision problems and anemia, Brian was on Medicaid.

Advertisement

It’s sad, but not surprising, that this disease receives significantly less research funding and pharmaceutical investment than other orphan diseases like cystic fibrosis, a similarly life-threatening genetic disease, but with majority white patients. Cystic fibrosis has a population size about one third of sickle cell, but it gets but it gets almost four times the federal funding and nearly 400 times the support from the private sector. almost four times the National Institutes of Health (NIH) funding and 400 times the support from the private sector. Because it has for so long flown under the radar, sickle cell patients have few options for care and are constantly misunderstood by physicians who lack the knowledge to treat them.

While there are few available treatments for sickle cell diseases, the great news is we are closing in on a cure. New medical breakthroughs in stem cell transplantation and gene therapies could be curative for adults with sickle cell, which is the most exciting news this community has seen since the first sickle cell drug hit the market in 2018. However, this cure won’t have its intended impact if we don’t first address the barriers to care and systemic injustices these patients face. States decide what drugs are covered by their Medicaid programs, so there are significant disparities and discrepancies in the quality of care across the country. Maryland must work with federal agencies to ensure existing and new therapies for sickle cell are affordable and covered by our state’s Medicaid program.

Advertisement

We must stand up for this community and dismantle the barriers that prevent sickle cell patients from receiving the attention and care afforded to other patient groups. Maryland has a Statewide Steering Committee on Sickle Cell Disease bringing together patients, caregivers, and medical professionals in the sickle cell community to help advise on issues facing the community. They must be further empowered and help equitably distribute care and bring attention to sickle cell disease. We can correct the injustices the sickle cell community faces if we listen to their concerns and prepare to help Sickle Cell patients access new treatments when they are available.

Brian is now 36 years old. The median age of death for those with sickle cell is just 43 years, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) National Vital Statistics System. He doesn’t have the luxury of time to get access to the cure that is on the horizon. In Maryland, 1 in 265 African Americans are born with sickle cell disease, compared to 1 in 767 across all races. Maryland — and the whole country — must act with a sense of urgency to provide the best care to these patients, rather than continuing to ignore their pain.

—Jolene Ivey, Cheverly

The writer is a council member for the Prince George’s County Council representing District 5.

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.