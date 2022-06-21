Shutting down Chesapeake Bay Bridge for torch run was ‘insanity’ | READER COMMENTARY

Baltimore County police, Special Olympics athletes and police academy members begin the three mile Law Enforcement Torch Run to benefit Special Olympics Maryland. This is the 36th year for the joint fundraiser. June 15, 2022. (Kim Hairston/ The Baltimore Sun) (Kim Hairston/The Baltimore Sun )

First of all, I have all the respect in the world for the Special Olympics and for the law enforcement officers who are running to raise money for this honorable cause. I applaud the efforts of the Baltimore City and Carroll County police officers who have participated in their separate events.

However, I question those who thought it would be a good idea to run the torch run, during midday on a Wednesday, over the west span of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge! And I further question those in charge, who would make such an idiotic decision to allow this to even happen. Traffic was, unnecessarily, backed up for miles. Shutting down two lanes of an extremely heavily traveled bridge, that the state is going to spend hundreds of millions of dollars to ease the present congested, is the very definition of insanity!

Advertisement

— Ray Johnston, Millersville

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.