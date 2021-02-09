U.S. needs more like George Shultz | READER COMMENTARY

The Baltimore Sun provided a thoughtful obituary for George Shultz, passing at 100 years of age (”George Shultz, secretary of state under President Ronald Reagan, has died at 100,” Feb. 7). Former U.S. Secretary of State Shultz was a hero of mine and inspired my own humble interest in foreign affairs from about the sixth grade. Particularly as a Polish-American, I read and watched in wonderment as to how under his long tenure, the page was turned in our relationship with our erstwhile Soviet adversary. While many remember where they were during the space shuttle Challenger disaster and on 9/11, I will never forget the night we saw the flag of the U.S.S.R. lowered over the Kremlin for the last time.
Ultimately, accomplishments matter, but much is to be said for the process in getting there. Secretary Shultz possessed an ethos that America was a “shining city upon a hill,” and that our duty as Americans was to safeguard world order in favor of democracy, the rule of law, and an economic model that enables nations to enjoy the fruits of liberty. He would have been called a “moderate” by today’s standards, unafraid of the give-and-take required to forge relationships, achieve good negotiations and to promote lasting outcomes for the betterment of all.
I am proud to call Secretary Shultz one of my heroes. Although it is less spoken of these days, the world still looks to us as that shining city upon a hill.
Anthony C. Wisniewski, Mt. Airy
