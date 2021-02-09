U.S. needs more like George Shultz | READER COMMENTARY

The Baltimore Sun provided a thoughtful obituary for George Shultz, passing at 100 years of age (”George Shultz, secretary of state under President Ronald Reagan, has died at 100,” Feb. 7). Former U.S. Secretary of State Shultz was a hero of mine and inspired my own humble interest in foreign affairs from about the sixth grade. Particularly as a Polish-American, I read and watched in wonderment as to how under his long tenure, the page was turned in our relationship with our erstwhile Soviet adversary. While many remember where they were during the space shuttle Challenger disaster and on 9/11, I will never forget the night we saw the flag of the U.S.S.R. lowered over the Kremlin for the last time.