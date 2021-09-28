The best route to a four-day workweek is the 10-hour day | READER COMMENTARY

I just read the commentary in the paper about four-day workweeks (”An idea whose time has come: the four-day workweek,” Sept. 24). The author writes about people who want to reduce the workweek to 32 hours at the same pay for the workers. Does anyone really think there isn’t going to be a huge pushback from the business side of this proposition?
I had a job with a four-day workweek, and it was the best work schedule I ever had. It feels like you’re getting a long three-day vacation every week, and you know how employees look forward to those three-day vacations. I was happy to work 10 hours for four days and still get my 40-hour paycheck followed by three days off. If you start taking eight hours of productivity from businesses without any compensation, this plan will linger in political limbo for years and then get shelved by the constant opposition from big business.
Instead of getting an extra day off every week with potentially less pay, why don’t we just give employers two more hours a day with pay to get the three-day weekend with family and friends every weekend of the year? It was worth it to me and is much less stressful in getting everything done you need to do on weekends in three days instead of two, and Sundays could truly be a day of rest for most of us, and Mondays may not seem that bad.
Jeff Rew, Columbia
