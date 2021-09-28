The best route to a four-day workweek is the 10-hour day | READER COMMENTARY

Instead of getting an extra day off every week with potentially less pay, why don’t we just give employers two more hours a day with pay to get the three-day weekend with family and friends every weekend of the year? It was worth it to me and is much less stressful in getting everything done you need to do on weekends in three days instead of two, and Sundays could truly be a day of rest for most of us, and Mondays may not seem that bad.