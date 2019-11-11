A new Audubon study, “Survival by Degrees: 389 Bird Species on the Brink,” finds this number will only increase if no climate action is taken. Due to rising temperatures and overfishing, tiny fish such as anchovies and menhaden are also rapidly disappearing at an alarming rate. On Nov. 15, U.S. Rep. Jared Huffman is hosting a Mid-Atlantic fisheries listening session from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the National Aquarium Animal Rescue Center. I’m proud that we have an opportunity to work with members of Congress in strengthening the Magnuson-Stevens Act so Maryland’s watermen and seabird populations not only survive, but thrive (“The Delmarva Peninsula a model for land conservation?” Sept. 30).