Giving the gift of local shopping | READER COMMENTARY

I wanted to share an idea that I used this year for holiday shopping for my kids. We typically exchange family gifts Christmas Eve then clean up for Santa’s visit overnight. Rather than go out shopping this year for my (teenage) kids for family exchange, I told them I’d reimburse them up to a certain amount for any gifts they bought themselves at a Main Street small business in Catonsville or Ellicott City (”Shop local in Howard County to find something special during holiday season,” Dec. 18).
They would have to give me the gifts to wrap and the receipts for reimbursement and they’d see them again Christmas Eve. As a dad who hates to shop, this proved a good alternative. But more importantly, I hope it gives the kids some appreciation of the importance of supporting local small businesses, some of which they are going into for the first time.
It may be too late for others to implement this strategy for this year, but maybe not. In any case, food for thought for next year. And for those local businesses, next year I would love to just be able to purchase a Main Street gift card that could be used at any small business or restaurant along Frederick Road on the respective Main streets. Let’s support our local small businesses that add to the character and charm of our community.
Steve Sullivan, Catonsville
