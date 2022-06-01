Keeping children safe | READER COMMENTARY

Candles are lit at dawn at a memorial site in the town square for the victims killed in the recent elementary school shooting on Friday, May 27, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E) (Wong Maye-E/AP)

Texas is not unlike Baltimore if you think about it. Both places are made up of families who drop their kids off in the morning for school and want the best possible futures for them. But on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, a lot of those kids in Texas did not come home (”‘Complete evil’: 19 children, 2 teachers dead in Texas elementary school shooting,” May 25). As a parent, I can tell you that is our absolute worst nightmare. As the head of school at a small independent K-8 school in Baltimore, that scenario is still my worst nightmare.

Guns are a problem, and Baltimore certainly has its share of them. But there are other problems too, like the fact that providing full-time counselors to address the mental health needs of students is financially so far out of reach for a small school like mine that I lose sleep over how the kids are coping with life’s stresses. We listen and talk to the kids and we provide referrals when needed but even for families adequate mental health care can be a financial burden, not to mention stigmatized.

Advertisement

There are other ways we protect our kids that other schools can’t. I and most of my faculty know every student and parent by name. Our cooperative model means parents have to regularly spend time at the school, be involved in their child’s learning and be an integral part of the school community. The size of the school makes it possible for classes to discuss, in age-appropriate ways, the tragedies that happened in places like Buffalo and Texas. In turn, the children look out for each other.

Nothing can keep every child safe every day. Lord knows I’ve thought about it. But until some reasonable policy changes happen concerning guns and mental health care in America, there are other options that can help. But it takes creativity, a willingness to break from “teaching to the test” and for everyone — teachers, parents, students, and policymakers — to put differences aside. I’m willing to do that. Are you?

Advertisement

— Liz Dover, Baltimore

The writer is head of school at The GreenMount School.

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.