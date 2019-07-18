Clinic shooting victim Dave Caldwell deserves recognition, too

In response to your excellent article, “His shift ending, a Baltimore police supervisor led 2 officers into active shooting scene at methadone clinic” (July 16), describing the exceptionally brave actions of the police responders to the Man Alive shootings, I’d like to additionally commend and acknowledge the life of Dave Caldwell, the Man Alive lab worker who was killed.
I seldom see anyone acknowledge the vital work of the counselors, doctors, lab technicians, nurses, and other staff who work in the methadone clinics in Baltimore. They work for low wages in an industry that is the antithesis of glamorous. The reason most of them do this work is their heartfelt dedication to trying to help other human beings out of the trap of a truly horrible disease.
Mr. Caldwell lost his life serving others, doing unexciting, underpaid, but critically necessary work (“Baltimore lab tech killed in drug clinic shooting worried for his safety, family says,” July 16). We should publicly salute the heroism of not only the police who ran toward danger, but also the quiet heroism of Mr. Caldwell and all those who serve as staff in addictions clinics across the city who are quietly working to save lives and fight the disease of addiction.
Mr. Caldwell’s death is a tremendous loss to the community.
Elizabeth Disney, Elkridge