Frank Shivers made English class memorable | READER COMMENTARY

Mr. Shivers (of course, we hardly thought of him as “Frank”) was my English teacher at Friends School during my junior and senior years when I was 15 and 16 years old. Arithmetic assures me that he was only 29 or 30 at the time. He seemed as ageless then as he was in his advanced years. I only knew that he was amazing — witty, brilliant, understanding well how to deal with students like me who were still in their academic and physical awkward stage.