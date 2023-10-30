Goldseker’s philanthropic efforts deserve recognition | READER COMMENTARY

Sheldon Goldseker of Pikesville, a philanthropic leader who chaired a charitable foundation, died recently at the age of 82. File. (P.A. Greene/Baltimore Sun handout) (P.A. Greene)

Thank you for the coverage of the death of Sheldon Goldseker (”Sheldon Goldseker, real estate developer and head of family charitable foundation, dies,” Oct. 24).

Sheldon was the heart, brain and soul of the Goldseker Foundation and of Baltimore philanthropy. He empowered both the Baltimore Community Foundation and what is now the Maryland Philanthropy Network to broaden and deepen our state’s philanthropic impact.

It didn’t stop there. Sheldon’s wife Shelley cofounded the powerful Baltimore Women’s Giving Circle and his daughter Sharna is a national leader on intergenerational philanthropy. We have lost an unassuming, humble and visionary leader.

— Tom Wilcox, Boca Grande, Florida

The writer is retired president of the Baltimore Community Foundation.

