Sheila Dixon’s third run for mayor in Baltimore since resigning the post as part of a plea deal riles up some readers | READER COMMENTARY

Former Mayor Sheila Dixon announces her entry in the 2024 Baltimore mayoral race. Dixon made the announcement, with supporters, at a Druid Heights park at Division and Gold Streets, near where she grew up. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun)

Forgive, not forget

I can forgive Dixon, but I will not forget (“Former Baltimore Mayor Sheila Dixon to run again in 2024, apologizes again for crimes that forced her from office,” Sept. 7). She was able to justify to herself stealing gift cards meant for the needy. This was not a mistake in her personal life. This was stealing from the public. As Maya Angelou said, “When people show you who they are, believe them the first time.”

— R.E. Redding, Baltimore

Advertisement

If Dixon could tackle fatherlessness, I would vote for her (if I lived in the city)

I have been on the local public affairs show “Square Off” with Sheila Dixon a couple of times and am convinced of the sincerity of her contrition regarding her embezzlement conviction. (“Sheila Dixon: ‘I am truly sorry’ for mistakes in my personal life,” Sept. 7)

Looking at her past, I am also convinced that her governance would be superior to that of Mayor Brandon Scott. That said, were I a Baltimore voter, if Dixon promised to make a significant effort to reduce fatherlessness, she would have my support and my vote, hands down.

Advertisement

It would not be a close call, but without such a commitment, her leadership might only marginally improve the city of Baltimore.

— Richard Vatz, Towson

Baltimore needs honest leadership, and that’s not Dixon

So sheila Dixon says in an op-ed that she is truly sorry for mistakes made in her personal life, just hours before she announces she is going to make another run at mayor.

Unfortunately what she calls mere “mistakes” were not some youthful indiscretions, and some were in her political not personal life. She tries to euphemize stealing gift cards intended for poor city children as merely a misdemeanor. While it may have been in the legal sense, it surely was more serious than possession of marijuana or disorderly conducts. She also entered a guilty plea under the Alford doctrine, meaning that she did not admit guilt but acknowledged that prosecutors had enough evidence to convict her, on perjury charges for making false statements on disclosure forms. But her attorneys negotiated a probation before judgment plea deal on that charge and the theft conviction, which struck the guilty verdicts and allowed her to retain her lucrative government pension.

These are character issues, not personal issues unrelated to the job she seeks to reclaim. And she has the nerve to close her op-ed “with love, Sheila.” The only thing Sheila Dixon loves is money and power. Her penchant for mink coats and the fact that this will be her third run for mayor after leaving office evidences this. And she may win. While battling an incumbent is often difficult, Brandon Scott, while a nice decent guy is very young and not politically astute.

Baltimore is in bad shape and needs innovative, competent and honest leadership.

— Stuart Arnovits, Timonium

Dixon’s sorry she got caught

Your headline on the news story about Dixon running for offices says “Former Baltimore Mayor Sheila Dixon to run again in 2024, apologizes again for crimes that forced her from office.” What choice did she have not to say she was sorry again? To run, she was forced to apologize again. What she was most sorry about was the fact that she got caught to begin with.

Advertisement

— Steve Eisenberg, Owings Mills

Crimes are not mistakes

The op-ed “I am truly sorry for the mistakes in my personal life” demonstrates that Sheila Dixon clearly has a different definition of the word criminal as meaning mistakes to her. Her deal to avoid conviction was to admit guilt and not run for office again while on probation. Her whole op-ed was about her accomplishments as mayor but nothing about her lack of integrity. But then, we also have Nick and Marilyn Mosby as model citizens who just made mistakes. They should all run together on the same ticket.

— Thomas Bateman, Lutherville

True character counts

Apology not accepted. After reading the commentary by Sheila Dixon, I was truly wondering if she was truly sorry for what she did in her public life. “I let matters of the heart lead me astray,” she wrote. Matters of the heart is no excuse for what she did as mayor of Baltimore: stealing and perjury. True character counts.

— W. Rogers, Baltimore

If Dixon was Baltimore’s best mayor, ‘Heaven help us all’

I read the op-ed written by the still (to me) “dishonorable” Sheila Dixon. Ms. Dixon, I see that you are still blowing your own horn and you continue to extol the good deeds you have been doing in the community since your removal from office for theft. However, in the campaign of 2020, you had the audacity and arrogance to label your opponent, Brandon Scott, as an “opportunist.” Wasn’t your admitted theft of gift cards, which were earmarked for distribution to the needy, a crime of opportunity? Ms. Dixon, I personally don’t believe that this incident was the only time you stuck your hand into the cookie jar. Thieves steal whenever the opportunity presents itself. They usually get caught when they get either greedy or desperate. Ms. Dixon, you besmirched the Office of Mayor and were a real disgrace. Who could ever trust you again to serve as the linchpin of the Board of Estimates, which makes all of the fiscal decisions of any consequence for Baltimore City and answers to nobody?

Advertisement

Ms. Dixon, the volunteer work in your church and the community in general you describe must be labors of love, which should always be performed in anonymity. There should be no mention of these good works coming from your lips or from anybody on your committee to reelect you. To me, all of the actions that you chronicled that were carried out in the church and the community were your merely “casting bread upon the waters.” If you really wanted to make amends, you may have donated all of your Baltimore City pension every year to those more needy folks among your former constituents whose trust you violated. Then, after all of that, maybe you could’ve gotten a real job paying taxes and you possibly could’ve gotten in touch with some humility in the process. I truly believe that you are sorry only because you got caught.

Finally, what’s even more frightening for the remaining residents of Baltimore City is that your potential political rivals all will have their own shortcomings. You will still have a good chance to return to the Mayor’s Office despite your past. Are you really “the best mayor Baltimore ever had?” If so, heaven help us all!

— George Hammerbacher, Baltimore