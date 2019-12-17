When former Mayor Sheila Dixon announced her run for mayor, she told The Sun her 2009 conviction was a “minor misdemeanor” (“Former Baltimore Mayor Sheila Dixon enters race for mayor, arguing Pugh’s misdeeds helped beat her last time," Dec. 14). Let us not forget that while a jury convicted her of a misdemeanor for stealing gift cards meant for the poor, there was also documented evidence of thousands of dollars of gifts and trips from developer Ron Lipscomb, including two fur coats purchased with a $2,000 gift card courtesy of Mr. Lipscomb’s company.