When former Mayor Sheila Dixon announced her run for mayor, she told The Sun her 2009 conviction was a “minor misdemeanor” (“Former Baltimore Mayor Sheila Dixon enters race for mayor, arguing Pugh’s misdeeds helped beat her last time," Dec. 14). Let us not forget that while a jury convicted her of a misdemeanor for stealing gift cards meant for the poor, there was also documented evidence of thousands of dollars of gifts and trips from developer Ron Lipscomb, including two fur coats purchased with a $2,000 gift card courtesy of Mr. Lipscomb’s company.
On one day in 2004, when then-City Council President Dixon voted on the Board of Estimates to give an annual half million-dollar tax break to a Harbor East development being built by Mr. Lipscomb and his partners, she cut out of work early to catch a 3 p.m. train with him to celebrate in Manhattan. They had dinner near Central Park and stayed at the Trump International Hotel for $1,000 a night. Mr. Lipscomb paid the bills.
Later, she resigned from office and made a plea deal on a perjury charge (getting probation before judgment) for failing to report the thousands of dollars in gifts on her financial disclosure statements. The only gifts she reported receiving from anyone doing business with the city were a few tickets to a political fundraiser and two free passes to the Senator Theatre.
James Cabezas, Timonium
The writer is the former chief investigator for the Office of the State Prosecutor who oversaw the Dixon investigation.
