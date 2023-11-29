Baltimore doesn’t need a criminal in City Hall | READER COMMENTARY

Former Mayor Sheila Dixon announces her entry in the 2024 Baltimore mayoral race. Dixon made the announcement, with supporters, at a Druid Heights park at Division and Gold Streets near where she grew up on Sept. 7, 2023. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun) (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun)

Back in August, The Baltimore Sun’s Emily Opilo wrote an article looking at a potential 2024 Baltimore mayoral candidate field and what it could look like if former Mayor Sheila Dixon were to get in the race. Now, a few months later, Dixon indeed appears to be running with prominent early endorsements from the likes of state delegates and Baltimore City Council members. The mind reels (”Shooting injures 2 men near Sheila Dixon campaign event Monday evening in West Baltimore,” Nov. 21).

Do we need to remind people that Dixon was found guilty of crimes while in office and that her resignation was a condition of a plea deal? Why are these endorsements for mayor — not for president of the United States or for a seat in the U.S. Senate — coming six months out from the primary? This is challenging to understand. Why are otherwise respected figures in the political scene so eagerly backing Dixon? What do they know that the public does not?

Noted local commentators have argued that people can change and point to what good Dixon has done throughout the city. We must remember her crime was not shoplifting or disorderly conduct in her youth. Those would certainly be obstacles to overcome and demonstrate personal growth. But that is not what we must consider. Her crimes were committed while holding elected office using the functions and facilities of that office to enrich herself and her family. Simply taking a few years away from public office is not sufficient to demonstrate learning from her missteps.

If Sheila Dixon has done great things for the people of Baltimore while out of office, we should all back her and cheer her on to continue doing great work out of office. Baltimore does not need another cult of personality nor another criminal in City Hall.

— Jeff Dening, Baltimore

