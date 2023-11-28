Maybe Dixon can make a difference for Baltimore | READER COMMENTARY

Former Mayor Sheila Dixon received the endorsement of Councilman Eric Costello to be Baltimore's next mayor during a news conference in Mt. Vernon on Nov. 16. (Lloyd Fox/Baltimore Sun) (Lloyd Fox/Baltimore Sun)

I do not know how many times Sheila Dixon has to apologize for the theft of gift cards intended for needy children. I do know one thing and that is she is the most “equipped” person running to be Baltimore’s mayor (”Sheila Dixon: I am running for mayor of Baltimore in 2024,” Sept. 7).

I find current Mayor Brandon Scott to be arrogant and irritating. I believe he has been overwhelmed on a regular basis regarding his duties as mayor. The city deserves someone who will make a difference and I believe Dixon will do exactly that.

— Patrick R. Lynch, Towson

