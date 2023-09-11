Sheila Dixon deserves a second chance | READER COMMENTARY

Former Mayor Sheila Dixon announces her entry in the 2024 Baltimore mayoral race. Dixon made the announcement, with supporters, at a Druid Heights park at Division and Gold streets, near where she grew up. File. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun) (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun)

It was with profound hesitation that I read the commentary by former Mayor Sheila Dixon (“Sheila Dixon: I am running for mayor of Baltimore in 2024,” Sept. 7). I just did not like this person. I believed that she had abused her office and let the people of Baltimore down.

Several years ago, I was in a department store in Baltimore County when I heard a commotion. I turned around and saw that a crowd had gathered. They were surrounding Sheila Dixon. I thought it was very disgusting.

Advertisement

I have now had a change of heart. I spent a whole career dealing with criminals, and the goal was for them to change their behavior. It would seem to be very hypocritical on my part for me not to practice what I have preached for so many years.

I do believe that Dixon was a competent leader, and I do believe that Baltimore needs a competent and effective leader. Her commentary included a lot of political speak, which I tend to ignore, but I do believe that the former mayor is up to the task of getting Baltimore back on track, and I do wish her well.

Advertisement

— Edward McCarey McDonnell, Baltimore

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.