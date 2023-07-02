Has Sheila Dixon redeemed herself? | READER COMMENTARY

Former Baltimore Mayor Sheila Dixon talks to reporters about why she endorsed Democratic candidate Ivan Bates for Baltimore State's Attorney. File. (Kevin Richardson/Baltimore Sun) (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun)

Sheila Dixon was found guilty of embezzling retail gift cards meant for children from low-income households. Let’s not forget the expensive gifts and travel paid for by a Baltimore businessman. So, the conviction happened in late 2009. I was wondering what she has done since then to exonerate herself, vindicate these misdeeds, find redemption and give back to the community she exploited (”Dan Rodricks: Sinclair, via Fox 45, promotes another Sheila Dixon comeback try in Baltimore,” June 27).

What charities has Dixon supported, what volunteer opportunities has she dedicated herself to, how many children has she fostered? Has she hammered any nails for Habitat for Humanity? In other words, what has the former mayor done to better herself and the city of Baltimore in the past 14 years?

What qualifies Dixon for mayor other than her shameful past performance?

— W. Rogers, Baltimore

