Baltimoreans can’t afford to embrace cynicism, nor can they afford to be apathetic, yet apathy is the only conceivable explanation for Sheila Dixon being considered a viable mayoral candidate (“Baltimore mayor’s race: Sheila Dixon leads competitive primary but many voters still undecided, Sun/UB/WYPR poll shows,” March 4). Ms. Dixon was convicted of misdemeanor embezzlement, yet your polls show her as the leading candidate for mayor. As a Baltimore resident, that’s disheartening.
Three-quarters of the Baltimoreans polled may say that Baltimore is on the wrong track and they are frustrated. Apparently, they are not frustrated enough if they willingly tolerate more of the cronyism that got Baltimore into this position in the first place. Cynicism is understandable considering the rogues’ gallery of convicted officials recently, including two former mayors, two former police commissioners, a former state delegate, a former state senator, and police officers on the Gun Trace Task Force. Cynicism might be understandable, but apathy is not because it means you don’t care enough to change your circumstances.
As you say in your recent editorial, “a brighter future isn’t possible when people believe there is no such thing,” (“Baltimoreans can’t afford to embrace cynicism,” March 4). When Baltimoreans willingly welcome back Sheila Dixon, it signifies a return to business as usual and that is something Baltimore cannot afford. Until Baltimoreans shake off their apathy, a brighter future isn’t possible. God helps those who help themselves. Isn’t it time for Baltimoreans to take a stand?
Jeff Burnett, Baltimore
