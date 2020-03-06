Three-quarters of the Baltimoreans polled may say that Baltimore is on the wrong track and they are frustrated. Apparently, they are not frustrated enough if they willingly tolerate more of the cronyism that got Baltimore into this position in the first place. Cynicism is understandable considering the rogues’ gallery of convicted officials recently, including two former mayors, two former police commissioners, a former state delegate, a former state senator, and police officers on the Gun Trace Task Force. Cynicism might be understandable, but apathy is not because it means you don’t care enough to change your circumstances.