Who will be the gun violence victim who makes Baltimore stand up and say ‘no more’?

In a city filled with broken hearts, the death of Shawnice Singletary should remind us that there are hundreds of victims of violence in Baltimore suffering in special care facilities or nursing homes after being shot (“Baltimore woman paralyzed by bullet in 2012 dies from injury; teen killed, 2 injured in shootings, police say,” Aug. 22). Some suffer for months, others for years before their bodies succumb to the complications from the trauma.
We rally around calls for gun control and yet, for decades, Baltimore has had some of the toughest gun control laws in the nation. Who do you trust in an environment ruled by fear, complacency and greed?
With word of each new passing we think “This is the one, this is the victim we can’t turn away from.” And yet we do. We fail to take back our communities. How many more children, how many more neighbors will we lose for allowing this corrupt environment to continue?
My father taught me that there was one thing worse than death and that was the fear of death. In a city where turning away has become the acceptable norm, we have permitted that fear to overcome a portion of our humanity.
Honor Shawnice Singletary’s memory by taking control of your community and, by doing so, fight the good fight to honor the memory of all innocents.
Ralph Clayton, Baltimore
