I just wanted to let you know what a great addition to your already strong sports staff that Jonas Shaffer is (“Ravens film study: With Lamar Jackson and a stellar tight end group, play-action’s always a good idea,” Nov. 13).
I look forward to reading his columns and commentary on the Ravens and other NFL issues.
I appreciate his detailed but clear observation and analysis of current football strategies and approaches both by the Ravens and their opponents.
As a player long ago, it is welcome and very interesting. My sense is too, for those not so familiar with the complexities of the game, it is also well received.
Frank Lucas
