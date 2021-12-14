Action, not just outrage, is needed to reduce sexual assaults in Maryland | READER COMMENTARY

But there are plenty of days when we feel our forward progress slipping back. How is it that someone who has been convicted of two counts of second-degree rape is permitted home detention and likely won’t be held appropriately accountable? How is it that a defendant who committed a crime when he was a law enforcement officer won’t be sentenced to prison because the judge fears how he will be treated in prison? How is it that the same abusive action can be held to two different standards, using marriage as justification?