Action, not just outrage, is needed to reduce sexual assaults in Maryland | READER COMMENTARY

Thank you for the recent editorial, “Where is the outrage over Maryland’s sexual assaults?” (Dec. 6). There are so many reasons to be outraged when it comes to how sexual assault is addressed by individuals as well as our criminal justice system. Many of us in the General Assembly — members and advocates — have been working for years to turn our outrage into action.
We’ve made some progress: created a statewide standard for how long a rape kit should be preserved; expanded funding for testing rape kits; created private spaces in police departments for sexual assault victims to report; abolished waivers that forced victims to relinquish their rights to hold law enforcement accountable; updated health care provider reimbursement policies for forensic exams; and created an incredibly effective Sexual Assault Evidence Kit Oversight and Funding Policy Committee in the Maryland Attorney General’s Office comprised of law enforcement, health care, and government agencies that has had great success tapping federal resources and championing effective policy changes.
But there are plenty of days when we feel our forward progress slipping back. How is it that someone who has been convicted of two counts of second-degree rape is permitted home detention and likely won’t be held appropriately accountable? How is it that a defendant who committed a crime when he was a law enforcement officer won’t be sentenced to prison because the judge fears how he will be treated in prison? How is it that the same abusive action can be held to two different standards, using marriage as justification?
Why do we have to fight so hard to get insurance to cover medication that will protect rape survivors from HIV? Why aren’t our county and state forensic labs given the resources they desperately need to move the criminal justice forward more expeditiously? Why has getting victims of crime funding for essential services become such a political football?
These are just a few of the answers we seek and barriers survivors face daily. Outrage? Sure, I’d love more outrage, but only if it’s accompanied by a lot more action.
Shelly Hettleman, Pikesville
The writer, a Democrat, represents District 11 (Baltimore County) in the Maryland Senate.
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.