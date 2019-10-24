The focus of the previously mentioned article was the fund that was created as part of the partnership to assist low-income residents. Instead of receiving an administrative fee from HomeServe, the city requested that HomeServe establish this fund to assist with emergency water and sewer line repairs. It is important to note that, per the city guidelines, the fund can only be used to help customers faced with a water or sewer line repair emergency. No other home repairs, or any other uses, are covered based on the terms of the fund.