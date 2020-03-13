Baltimore must take responsibility for its failing infrastructure | READER COMMENTARY

Baltimore needs to take responsibility for the impacts of its failing infrastructure on residents. In April of 2018, the city launched a pilot Expedited Reimbursement Program to help residents cover some of the costs of cleaning up sewage backups in their homes. But there are serious problems with the program’s design and administration and most program applicants have been denied. There is a hearing on March 17 at 10 a.m. in the City Council’s Land Use Committee to delve into how the city can better support people dealing with basement backups while fixing our crumbling pipes.