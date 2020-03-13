Baltimore must take responsibility for its failing infrastructure | READER COMMENTARY

I was surprised to read about Baltimore’s $140,000 settlement with a family over repeated sewage backups into their home (“Baltimore spending board requested to OK $140,000 settlement to Hampden couple for sewage backups," March 10). The Sun reports that this couple experienced raw sewage backing up into their basement numerous times over several years, resulting in damage to their home and belongings.
Unfortunately, this is a more common experience than one might expect here in Baltimore. Sewage backs up into thousands of homes every year due to heavy rainfall coupled with the city’s crumbling infrastructure. These backups put residents’ health, homes and financial security at risk. Sewage backups can cost thousands of dollars to address, from cleanup and disinfection to replacement of damaged property, not to mention other potential costs such as illness and lost work days.
While it’s great that this family will likely get financial reimbursement, it apparently took years to get that relief. Many Baltimore residents who have experienced sewage backups have not received support from the city and don’t have the resources or capacity to engage in a years-long, expensive lawsuit. I also can’t help but wonder about the disparities in who is getting help. A 2017 analysis of the city’s capital spending by Baltimore’s Planning Department found deep racial disparities in how public dollars are spent across city neighborhoods.
Baltimore needs to take responsibility for the impacts of its failing infrastructure on residents. In April of 2018, the city launched a pilot Expedited Reimbursement Program to help residents cover some of the costs of cleaning up sewage backups in their homes. But there are serious problems with the program’s design and administration and most program applicants have been denied. There is a hearing on March 17 at 10 a.m. in the City Council’s Land Use Committee to delve into how the city can better support people dealing with basement backups while fixing our crumbling pipes.
Residents who have been impacted by sewer backups are encouraged to contact their city council members to share their stories. Our city leaders need to understand the extent of this problem and find meaningful ways to help more residents with solutions.
Alice Volpitta, Baltimore
The writer is Baltimore harbor waterkeeper at Blue Water Baltimore.
