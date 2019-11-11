The first one was damaging and disheartening, the second two destructive and expensive. I should have just let the insurance company handle it, but couldn’t bear the sight and smell of that grey-brown bubbling mess sitting in our building, not with all the folks that come though one floor above for community and for aid, so I and another volunteer pumped out hundreds of gallons of raw sewage ourselves. The Thrift Shop will be closed for at least three weeks by the time the professional restoration crew gets done. Many donations given in love to support our Food Pantry had to be disposed of, and many hours of community and fellowship were lost, as were three weeks of revenue for our Food Pantry, which was already just barely keeping up with costs.