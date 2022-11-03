Spraying wastewater on Eastern Shore fields an unhealthy choice | READER COMMENTARY

Homes in various stages of construction are seen at the Lakeside at Trappe development along U.S. 50 in Trappe. The 900-acre development is slated to have up to 2500 homes. File. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun). (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

Regarding The Baltimore Sun’s recent article about Maryland environmental regulators approving “a scaled-back plan for a small Eastern Shore town to spray treated wastewater on nearby fields” (“Maryland regulators OK scaled-back version of controversial wastewater treatment system for Talbot County town,” Oct. 31), there is a new study by researchers at Penn State University that showed that “forever chemicals” or PFAS (per-and-polyfluoroalkyl substances) persist through wastewater treatment and may enter crops.

Also, this recent report from Penn State that points to how such spray irrigation practices can impact groundwater and crops in the long term: “Spatiotemporal patterns of PFAS in water and crop tissue at a beneficial wastewater reuse site in central Pennsylvania,” (Journal of Environmental Quality,” Sept. 7).

Readers may also remember recent articles on the tainting of a possible 20 million cropland acres with “forever chemicals” where sewage sludge, or “biosolids,” was used as fertilizer.

— Richard Shannahan, Lutherville

