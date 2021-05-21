Baltimore residents deserve more help with sewage backups | READER COMMENTARY

Abandoning Baltimore residents affected by city sewage overflows is inexcusable. As we enter the next phase of improvements for Baltimore’s sewer infrastructure, it is imperative that the city prioritize its program to assist residents impacted by basement backups (”Deluges and denials: Baltimore reimbursement program leaves residents burdened with sewage backup costs,” May 12). Residents face a litany of issues.
At the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, we have worked with Baltimore residents who have sought relief through the Expedited Reimbursement Program only to have their claims denied by the city. The majority of basement backups are the direct result of the city’s crumbling and aging infrastructure, and yet few receive the support they were promised when the city entered into its Modified Consent Decree. The recent article noted that only about 16% of claims for cleanup assistance have been funded by the city through the program. The city is required to allocate $2 million per year for the program — for the sole purpose of providing aid to residents who have experienced a backup — but its report indicates only $10,275 was spent in fiscal years 2019 and 2020 including a glaring $0 in fiscal 2020.
The city is aware of the severity of this issue. Officials received thousands of reports of sewage backups in the previous two years but less than 100 applications for cleanup assistance. Of those who did report overflows, many were denied for not reporting it to the city within 24 hours of sewage spewing into their homes.
Baltimore is making progress on stopping sewage overflows. Earlier this year, the Department of Public Works brought the new Headworks Project at the Back River Wastewater Treatment Plant online. This $430 million hydraulic fix is expected to reduce the volume of sewer overflows by 80% and stop 10-mile sewer pipe backups that were previously occurring due to wet weather.
However, that progress must also be reflected in the residential reimbursement program. Basement backups cause copious amounts of raw sewage to infiltrate homes and result in significant property damage as well as a serious public health risk. The damage is exacerbated in low-income neighborhoods where residents may not have the resources to hire contractors to clean up after a backup event. For individuals with homeowner’s insurance and other protections, frequent claims often result in skyrocketing deductibles or a loss of coverage. The city must do a better job promoting the remediation program, working with affected residents and providing them with financial assistance.
Taylor Lilley, Annapolis
The writer is an environmental justice staff attorney with the Chesapeake Bay Foundation.
