Baltimore residents deserve more help with sewage backups | READER COMMENTARY

At the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, we have worked with Baltimore residents who have sought relief through the Expedited Reimbursement Program only to have their claims denied by the city. The majority of basement backups are the direct result of the city’s crumbling and aging infrastructure, and yet few receive the support they were promised when the city entered into its Modified Consent Decree. The recent article noted that only about 16% of claims for cleanup assistance have been funded by the city through the program. The city is required to allocate $2 million per year for the program — for the sole purpose of providing aid to residents who have experienced a backup — but its report indicates only $10,275 was spent in fiscal years 2019 and 2020 including a glaring $0 in fiscal 2020.