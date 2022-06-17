Health of Severn River rests with headwaters project | READER COMMENTARY

The Severn Riverkeeper program wants to restore a portion of Jabez branch to a more natural order after years of damage from farms and highway runoff, hoping to stem a source of sediment that feeds the river’s dead zone each summer. File. (Handout/Capital Gazette). (Courtesy photo)

The fate of the Severn River will in large part be determined by the success of the headwaters restoration project being carried out by the Severn Riverkeeper.

Severn Riverkeeper Sara Caldes obtained the $250,000 from the Maryland Department of Natural Resources for the initial design of the project. She has worked closely with contractor Underwood & Associates to obtain the permits from the Maryland Department of the Environment and DNR. The final permit from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers should be issued soon.

The headwaters is where life originates, is nurtured and protected in the river. One of largest runs of Yellow Perch in the Chesapeake Bay spawned in the headwaters of the Severn. This important fishery was totally wiped-out by the stormwater runoff from Interstate 97 and Maryland Route 32 along with much other life in the headwaters.

The success of the Severn Riverkeeper in protecting and restoring the headwaters will determine the health of the Severn for our children, grandchildren and future generations. You can go to the Severn Riverkeeper website at www.severnriverkeeper.org to follow the progress of the restoration and learn how the basic health of a river can be restored.

— Fred Kelly, Annapolis

The writer is executive director of the Severn Riverkeeper Program.

