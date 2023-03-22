General Assembly session should be extended | READER COMMENTARY

Albin Dragidella shampoos the carpets of the House of Delegates chamber in the Maryland State House. File. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette) (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Because the Maryland General Assembly meets only for a limited period, numerous important bills will not be passed, even though they would have the votes if they came to the floor (”General Assembly bills approach ‘crossover day’ with some ahead of the game, others hanging in the balance,” March 20).

Gov. Wes Moore could facilitate progress by calling a special session (perhaps for June) so that all bills with sufficient support could be considered. Many Marylanders have spent time lobbying and testifying. All this effort will be wasted if no special session is called.

— Victor Thuronyi, Takoma Park

