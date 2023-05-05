People have long had to change with technology | READER COMMENTARY

An observer looks over an exhibition featuring some of the Ukrainian technologies being used on the battlefield as a part of a presentation of the BRAVE1 initiative, held in an underground parking lot in Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, April 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Hanna Arhirova) (Hanna Arhirova/AP)

This is in response to two recent letters to the editor: “Seniors and technology: an uneasy mix” (April 20) and “With technology, faster isn’t always better” (April 24).

When my father came back from World War II, he joined my grandfather in his auto glass repair business in Brooklyn, New York. The business was a storefront. Glass was cut in the store and vehicles were repaired at the curb.

My grandfather and father got a contract to repair auto glass on all of the telephone company vehicles in Brooklyn. The telephone company paid by check. My grandfather only accepted cash. The contract was lost. My father quit the business.

I heard this story when I was a kid in the 1950s. The message was: “You have to change with the times.”

— Martin R. Linker, Lutherville

