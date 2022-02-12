Scamming seniors is a sin — a big one | READER COMMENTARY

I often find myself dealing with someone who is trying to scam the elderly. Dan Rodricks is correct and they do belong in hell (“Dan Rodricks: a ‘special place in hell’ for the perpetrators of elder fraud,’” Feb. 8).
In January of this year I received the following: “Dear Customer, Please be advised when you purchased ‘Anti-Malware Home’ from TechAmerica through Cleverbridge ... Cleverbridge will automatically renew your subscription of Anti-Malware Home and bill you $349.00.”
I actually got thrown into a tizzy and tried calling the company. The person I called could not speak English, and after talking to several people, I was told to call back and talk to “Lisa.” My wife convinced me it was a scam, and I never called back and was never charged. But I was worried.
I am sure if you do talk to someone you can understand, they will try to get a credit card or bank number from you. Always look for spelling errors and email addresses of the sender to see where it originated. I used to get solicitations from a fake Amazon account almost weekly. By the way, I am almost 78 years old and considered elderly (I prefer the term senior) by some who want to steal from me.
I wish I could come face to face with them as I would show them not to mess with seniors who are really angry.
Stas Chrzanowski, Baltimore
