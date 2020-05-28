Older Americans remain an asset, not a burden, despite pandemic | READER COMMENTARY

May is Older Americans Month and Mental Health Awareness Month. The Older Americans Month designation began in 1963 by President John F. Kennedy as a way to honor individuals over the age of 65 for their service and contributions to their community and country. In those days, retirement was common at age 65. To be 65 years today does not mean that you are retired from engagement in our society. You may be employed, engaged in your community through politics or volunteerism; running marathons; leading technology, health and human service sectors; teaching science and humanities, taking courses for personal enrichment, marching for justice, producing works of art, leading a faith based organization, contemplating a run for the presidency and, importantly, nurturing next generations and easing monumental burdens of modern day families.