Older Americans remain an asset, not a burden, despite pandemic | READER COMMENTARY

May is Older Americans Month and Mental Health Awareness Month. The Older Americans Month designation began in 1963 by President John F. Kennedy as a way to honor individuals over the age of 65 for their service and contributions to their community and country. In those days, retirement was common at age 65. To be 65 years today does not mean that you are retired from engagement in our society. You may be employed, engaged in your community through politics or volunteerism; running marathons; leading technology, health and human service sectors; teaching science and humanities, taking courses for personal enrichment, marching for justice, producing works of art, leading a faith based organization, contemplating a run for the presidency and, importantly, nurturing next generations and easing monumental burdens of modern day families.
Older adults are integral to the fabric of our communities. Older adults are true assets to our society. Unfortunately, this May we are bombarded with images of older adults in the most dreaded of circumstances, reinforcing stereotypes and stigma that perpetuate fear and marginalization (“Maryland Gov. Hogan orders universal coronavirus testing at nursing homes after hundreds of deaths,” April 29). While spatial distancing is necessary to reduce the spread of the COVID-19 virus, it has further isolated many older adults at a time when we know that social connection mitigates the health and psychosocial consequences of physical separation. Certainly, our collective mental health suffers in this situation.
Let’s take this “awareness month” opportunity to spotlight some dangerous fallacies. Aging is not an illness, a tragedy or burden. The majority of older Americans are not locked in long term care facilities, they are helping families and neighbors through this crisis, knowing it will pass as have the other crises they’ve faced. Research tells us that the later years are most often experienced as times of deep satisfaction. The human urges to thrive, connect and contribute are ageless.
We have the cooperative power to transform our futures if we acknowledge and replace ageist constructs and systems with communities that foster autonomy and vitality, embracing the diversity of the aging experience. Imagine if we truly harnessed the power of our older friends and loved ones rather than excluding and patronizing them. If we make a true “across the life span” commitment to reopening, recovering and rebuilding from this pandemic, our society can promote dignity and engagement for everyone, regardless of age.
Reba Cornman and Kim Burton, Baltimore
The writers are, respectively, acting chair of the Baltimore City Commission on Aging and director of older adult programs for the Mental Health Association of Maryland. They are joined by Lauren Averella, director of elder services at Civic Works, Tasha Cornish, executive director of St. Mary’s Outreach Center, Amy R. Greensfelder, executive director of Pro Bono Counseling Project, and Aileen McShea Tinney, division director of senior services at Catholic Charities of Baltimore.
