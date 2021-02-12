An extra year of learning for Baltimore County high school seniors | READER COMMENTARY

Recently, The Baltimore Sun published a Black History Month essay by college student Omer Reshid of Pikesville, who said he hopes “that the education gap between all races and socioeconomic backgrounds is fixed” in 2021 (”Black History Month essay by Omer Reshid,” Feb. 2). One step I believe Baltimore County needs to take to repair that gap is to offer a super-senior year option for those who have spent the past year learning remotely.
Despite the tremendous effort, creativity and enthusiasm of our teachers and administrators to ensure that students have a positive experience, learning remotely has increased this gap. Wealthier families are able to supply students with signal boosters or alternate computers with stronger Wi-Fi receivers than the school-issued devices. These reduce class time lost to internet connectivity problems. Students whose parents have the privilege of working from home may not have to contend with the distractions of being in a day care setting, surrounded by students who are not in their class.
African American and Hispanic students’ families have borne a disproportionate share of COVID-19 cases, hampering their learning at a higher rate than white, non-Hispanic families. The model of a super-senior year was available to my grandfather during the Great Depression. He took advantage of this opportunity for an additional year to continue learning when he could not yet afford to attend college and no jobs were to be found. If Baltimore County Public Schools and the Community College of Baltimore County worked together to offer an optional year of additional learning, at no cost to students or their families, any student for whom remote learning has not worked well would have a chance to make up what has been, for some, a lost year.
Teal Anderson, Rosedale
