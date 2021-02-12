An extra year of learning for Baltimore County high school seniors | READER COMMENTARY

African American and Hispanic students’ families have borne a disproportionate share of COVID-19 cases, hampering their learning at a higher rate than white, non-Hispanic families. The model of a super-senior year was available to my grandfather during the Great Depression. He took advantage of this opportunity for an additional year to continue learning when he could not yet afford to attend college and no jobs were to be found. If Baltimore County Public Schools and the Community College of Baltimore County worked together to offer an optional year of additional learning, at no cost to students or their families, any student for whom remote learning has not worked well would have a chance to make up what has been, for some, a lost year.