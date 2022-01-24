Wake up, retirees | READER COMMENTARY

Since President Joe Biden took office, we taxpayers have faced significant inflation, continued COVID-19 issues, ever increasing federal debt, a border crisis, supply chain deficiencies, bare grocery store shelves and higher costs of fuels for home and cars, etc. (“Biden’s second year: Not being Donald Trump will not be enough,” Jan. 20.)
The one economic issue that is not addressed enough is that the Biden administration policies have caused our “nest eggs” to lose significant amounts of savings as the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the stock market plummet. All of the gains that retirees like myself have achieved in the stock market over the years are being swiftly eaten away in less than a year.
Wake up, retirees! Why do our leaders think that they need to fix something that isn’t broke?
Tom Uzarowski, Forest Hill
