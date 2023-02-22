Don’t assume older people (Biden included) can’t do the job | READER COMMENTARY

In her recent commentary, “Biden’s a great president. He should not run again” (Feb. 14), Michelle Goldberg says President Joe Biden has a lot to boast about and lists, for example, how he presided over record job creation and the lowest unemployment rate in over 50 years. But while she acknowledges he has been a “great president” and should be celebrated, she says he should not run again because he’s too old, that he will be “closer to 90 than 80 by the end of a second term,” and reminds her readers how hard it is to “watch him stumble over his words, a tendency that can’t be “entirely explained by his stutter.”

In other words, 90 is too old to be effective.

Advertisement

I have news for Goldberg and her readers. I am a labor arbitrator, and I am 90 years old, and I can still understand the issues brought before me and make decisions with the same confidence as I have done for my entire career. Unless, there is evidence that President Biden has lost the confidence that has allowed him to function as effectively as is shown by his record, his age would not and should not be a factor for the voters to consider.

— Edward J. Gutman, Baltimore

Advertisement

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.